Grains, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Dec. was off 23.75 cents at $5.9125 a bushel; Dec. corn lost 5.25 cents at $4.6050 a bushel, Dec. oats fell 9.75 cents at $3.5625 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained 32 cents at $13.36 a bushel.

Beef higher, pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle rose 1.52 cents at $1.6697 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was up 2.65 cents at $2.1795 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs declined .17 cent at $.6825 a pound.

