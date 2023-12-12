Business

Grains, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. was up 11.50 cents at $6.2450 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 4.25 cents at $4.67 a bushel; Mar. oats was down 1.25 cents at $3.4925 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained 8 cents at $13.3175 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork unchanged on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose 1.80 cents at $1.6687 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose 4.45 cents at $2.1817 a pound; Dec. lean hogs unchanged at $.6815 a pound.

