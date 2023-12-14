Business

Grains, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Dec. was up 8.75 cents at $5.94 a bushel; Dec. corn unchanged at $4.5675 a bushel, Dec. oats unchanged at $3.6475 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained 6.50 cents at $13.08 a bushel.

Beef higher, pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle rose .55 cent at $1.6650 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was up 1.98 cents at $2.1935 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs fell .75 cent at $.6717 a pound.

