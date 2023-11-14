Business

Grains higher, Livestock higher

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. gained 10.75 cents at $5.8075 a bushel; Dec. corn advanced 10.75 cents at $4.7775 a bushel; Dec. oats rose 9.75 cents at $3.60 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was up 7.50 cents at $13.60 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle gained 2.65 cents at $1.7682 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle rose .77 cent at $2.3022 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was up .67 cent at $.7247 a pound.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
New Port Washington police HQ … Marines welcome Santa … Touring Patchogue's waterfront Credit: Newsday

Updated 43 minutes ago Santos ex-staffer pleads guilty ... New Port Washington police HQ ... NASA toolbox lost in space ... Splatter parties 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
New Port Washington police HQ … Marines welcome Santa … Touring Patchogue's waterfront Credit: Newsday

Updated 43 minutes ago Santos ex-staffer pleads guilty ... New Port Washington police HQ ... NASA toolbox lost in space ... Splatter parties 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME