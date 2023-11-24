Grains mixed, Livestock lower

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was off 11.75 cents at $5.4825 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 4 cents at $4.69 a bushel; Dec. oats was up 8.50 cents at $3.72 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans lost 24.75 cents at $13.4475 a bushel.

Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was off 3.25 cents at $1.7172 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell 4.07 cents at $2.2375 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was off .33 cent at $.6812 a pound.