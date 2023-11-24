Business

Grains mixed, Livestock lower

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was off 11.75 cents at $5.4825 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 4 cents at $4.69 a bushel; Dec. oats was up 8.50 cents at $3.72 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans lost 24.75 cents at $13.4475 a bushel.

Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was off 3.25 cents at $1.7172 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell 4.07 cents at $2.2375 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was off .33 cent at $.6812 a pound.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Mountauketts seek to override Gov's veto ... Lindenhurst to improve pedestrian safety ... Best pies on LI Credit: Newsday

Black Friday begins ... Mountauketts seek to override Gov's veto ... LI college presidents' salaries ... Season's hottest toys

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Mountauketts seek to override Gov's veto ... Lindenhurst to improve pedestrian safety ... Best pies on LI Credit: Newsday

Black Friday begins ... Mountauketts seek to override Gov's veto ... LI college presidents' salaries ... Season's hottest toys

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME