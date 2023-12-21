Business

Grains, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Mar. was up 2.50 cents at $6.1250 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 2.75 cents at $4.7250 a bushel, Mar. oats lost 15.25 cents at $3.6350 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell 11 cents at $12.9725 a bushel.

Beef mixed, pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle rose .53 cent at $1.7055 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was off 2.35 cents at $2.2170 a pound; while Mar. lean hogs gained .43 cent at $.7065 a pound.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Teacher arraigned for sex abuse … Romaine's political appointees … Muslim kosher bakery Credit: Newsday

Updated 54 minutes ago Charges in Sunrise Highway brawl ... Retired teacher arraigned for sex abuse ... Romaine's political appointees ... Muslim kosher bakery

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Teacher arraigned for sex abuse … Romaine's political appointees … Muslim kosher bakery Credit: Newsday

Updated 54 minutes ago Charges in Sunrise Highway brawl ... Retired teacher arraigned for sex abuse ... Romaine's political appointees ... Muslim kosher bakery

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME