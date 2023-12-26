Business

Grains higher, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

s mk950 mkts

Wheat for Mar. advanced 20 cents at $6.3625 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 7.25 cents at $4.8025 a bushel, Mar. oats rose 8.75 cents at $3.6825 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained 13.50 cents at $13.1325 a bushel.

Beef higher, pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was up .52 cent at $1.7057 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose .80 cent at $2.2275 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs fell 2.05 cents at $.6930 a pound.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Catching up with Carol Silva ... Farmingdale band ... Kings Park hit-and-run Credit: Newsday

Leandra's Law arrest ... Catching up with Carol Silva ... Fatal Melville fire ... Farmingdale band

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Catching up with Carol Silva ... Farmingdale band ... Kings Park hit-and-run Credit: Newsday

Leandra's Law arrest ... Catching up with Carol Silva ... Fatal Melville fire ... Farmingdale band

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME