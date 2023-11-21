Grains higher, Livestock lower
Wheat for Dec. was up 11.50 cents at $5.55 a bushel; Dec. corn rose .50 cent at $4.70 a bushel, Dec. oats gained 10.75 cents at 3.58 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was up 10 cents at $13.7725 a bushel.
Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was off .47 cent at $1.75 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle lost 1.53 cents at $2.2832 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was off 2.18 cents at $.6817 a pound.
Updated 57 minutes ago Toll increases ... Matt Moulson broadcast ... Macy's Sachem Parade ... Living with turkeys
Updated 57 minutes ago Toll increases ... Matt Moulson broadcast ... Macy's Sachem Parade ... Living with turkeys