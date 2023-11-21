Business

Grains higher, Livestock lower

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Dec. was up 11.50 cents at $5.55 a bushel; Dec. corn rose .50 cent at $4.70 a bushel, Dec. oats gained 10.75 cents at 3.58 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was up 10 cents at $13.7725 a bushel.

Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was off .47 cent at $1.75 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle lost 1.53 cents at $2.2832 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was off 2.18 cents at $.6817 a pound.

