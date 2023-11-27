Business

Grains lower, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Dec. was off 14.50 cents at $5.3425 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 7.75 cents at $4.5550 a bushel, Dec. oats lost 7.75 cents at $3.6525 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was down 1 cent at $13.2975 a bushel.

Beef lower, pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was off 1.48 cents at $1.6877 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle lost 6.52 cents at $2.1280 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs gained .30 cent at $.6787 a pound.

