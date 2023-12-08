Grains lower, Livestock higher

Wheat for Dec. lost 11 cents at $6.15 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 2.50 cents at $4.6575 a bushel, Dec. oats fell 6 cents at $3.66 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was down 7.75 cents at $13.04 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was up .70 cent at $1.6305 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose .98 cent at $2.1125 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was up .20 cent at $.6775 a pound.