Grains, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. was up 11.50 cents at $6.20 a bushel; Mar. corn lost .50 cent at $4.6950 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 15.75 cents at $3.6950 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans dropped 1.25 cents at $13.11 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose .30 cent at $1.6750 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle gained .30 cent at $2.1955 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was off .08 cent at $.7017 a pound.