Grains mixed, Livestock higher
s mk950 mkts
Wheat for Mar. lost 13.25 cents at $6.23 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 3.75 cents at $4.7650 a bushel, Mar. oats rose 5 cents at $3.7325 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was up 3.50 cents at $13.1675 a bushel.
Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was up .15 cent at $1.7072 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle gained .92 cent at $2.2447 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs rose .57 cent at $.6987 a pound.
Bringing jobs to LI ... New Peconic affordable housing ... Blue Point's Billy Park ... Kids eat free here
Bringing jobs to LI ... New Peconic affordable housing ... Blue Point's Billy Park ... Kids eat free here