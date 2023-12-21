Grains, Livestock mixed
Wheat for Mar. was up 2.50 cents at $6.1250 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 2.75 cents at $4.7250 a bushel, Mar. oats lost 15.25 cents at $3.6350 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell 11 cents at $12.9725 a bushel.
Beef mixed, pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle rose .53 cent at $1.7055 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was off 2.35 cents at $2.2170 a pound; while Mar. lean hogs gained .43 cent at $.7065 a pound.
