Grains, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Dec. was up 15.75 cents at $6.07 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 2 cents at $4.6250 a bushel, Dec. oats fell 2 cents at $3.5425 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was off 13.25 cents at $13.3375 a bushel.

Beef higher, pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle rose .73 cent at $1.6770 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was up 1.30 cents at $2.1975 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs declined .43 cent at $.6782 a pound.

