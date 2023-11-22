Business

Grains mixed, Livestock lower

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was up 15.25 cents at $5.60 a bushel; Dec. corn rose .75 cent at $4.73 a bushel; Dec. oats was up 18 cents at $3.6350 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans lost 5.50 cents at $13.6950 a bushel.

Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was off .25 cent at $1.7497 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell 1.50 cents at $2.2782 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was off .37 cent at $.6845 a pound.

