Grains lower, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Dec. lost 11.50 cents at $5.6050 a bushel; Dec. corn dropped 7.50 cents at $4.7075 a bushel, Dec. oats was off 4.50 cents at 3.5175 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell 4.75 cents at $13.85 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle rose 1.92 cents at $1.7777 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle was off .63 cent at $2.2942 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs fell 1.25 cents at $.7105 a pound.

