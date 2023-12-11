Business

Grains lower, Livestock higher

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. was off 18.75 cents at $6.13 a bushel; Dec. corn lost 7 cents at $4.6275 a bushel; Mar. oats was down 33.50 cents at $3.5050 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans lost 1 cent at $13.2375 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose 2.02 cents at $1.6507 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose 1.47 cents at $2.1372 a pound; Dec. lean hogs advanced .40 cent at $.6815 a pound.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Animal cruelty charge … MacArthur Airport dispute … Setting a holiday table  Credit: Newsday

Heavy rain across Long Island ... Stealing $11,000 in cigarettes ... Trump won't testify ... Angel Baby

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Animal cruelty charge … MacArthur Airport dispute … Setting a holiday table  Credit: Newsday

Heavy rain across Long Island ... Stealing $11,000 in cigarettes ... Trump won't testify ... Angel Baby

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME