Grains lower, Livestock mixed
CHICAGO — Grain futures were lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. was off 12.75 cents at $6.1175 a bushel; Dec. corn lost 6 cents at $4.61 a bushel; Mar. oats was down 9.50 cents at $3.3975 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans declined 25.25 cents at $13.0650 a bushel.
Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Dec. live cattle rose 1.40 cents at $1.6837 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose 1.23 cents at $2.1940 a pound; Dec. lean hogs fell .58 cent at $.6757 a pound.
