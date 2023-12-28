Business

Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Mar. was up 8.50 cents at $6.3150 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 2.25 cents at $4.7425 a bushel, Mar. oats rose 14 cents at $3.8725 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell 11.50 cents at $13.1025 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was up .48 cent at $1.7120 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell 2 cents at $2.2247 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was off 1.42 cents at $.6845 a pound.

