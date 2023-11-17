Business

Grains lower, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Dec. was off 2.75 cents at $5.5075 a bushel; Dec. corn lost 7.75 cents at $4.67 a bushel, Dec. oats fell 6.25 cents at 3.45 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans declined 20 cents at $13.4025 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was up 1 cent at $1.7575 a pound; Dec. feeder cattle rose 1 cent at $2.2850 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was off .50 cent at $.7097 a pound.

