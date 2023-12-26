Business

RayzeBio, Hollysys Automation, Manchester United rise; ZIM Integrated falls, Tuesday, 12/26/2023

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Manchester United Plc (MANU), up 49 cents to $20.33

The storied English soccer club agreed to sell a minority stake to British billionaire and lifelong fan Jim Ratcliffe.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI), up $1.41 to $26.93

The maker of automation control systems received an updated buyout offer from a consortium led by Dazheng Group Acquisition.

RayzeBio Inc. (RYZB), up $30.83 to $61.40

The biotech company agreed to be acquired by pharmaceutical giant Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY), down $1.09 to $51.20

The big drug maker's deal to acquire RayzeBio came just days after the company said it would buy Karuna Therapeutics for $14 billion.

Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS), up $1.55 to $14.66

The maker of 3D printers received an increased buyout offer from Nano Dimension of $16.50 per share in cash.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM), down $1.83 to $9.75

Shipping companies were broadly lower after Maersk said it is preparing to allow vessels to resume sailing through the Red Sea.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL), up $3.71 to $9.90

The Shanghai-based biopharmaceutical company agreed to be acquired by AztraZeneca.

Schlumberger N.V. (SLB), up $1.27 to $54.35

Energy companies rose broadly along with prices for crude oil.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Kings Park hit-and-run ... Farmingdale band's holiday show … Double lung transplant milestone Credit: Newsday

Melville house fire ... Kings Park hit-and-run ... Improvement on busy Nassau road ... Catching up with Carol Silva

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Kings Park hit-and-run ... Farmingdale band's holiday show … Double lung transplant milestone Credit: Newsday

Melville house fire ... Kings Park hit-and-run ... Improvement on busy Nassau road ... Catching up with Carol Silva

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME