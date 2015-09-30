A&P boosts auction to 128 stores, including 30 on LI

Supermarket operator Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Co. now plans to auction 128 stores starting Thursday, an increase of 24 from its prior plans. The stores to be auctioned include 30 Waldbaum's and Pathmark locations on Long Island.

On Thursday, A&P, which is operating under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection from creditors, will auction stores in Mount Kisco, New York City, Westchester County and northern New Jersey. On Friday, it will conduct auctions for Long Island, Philadelphia, South Jersey and New Jersey shore stores, modified court records filed late Monday show.

The stores added to the auction list include the Waldbaum's in Albertson, Glen Head, Great Neck and Rocky Point, as well as the Pathmark in West Babylon. Key Food Stores Co-operative Inc. had previously expressed interest in taking over the Waldbaum's in Albertson and Glen Head.

A&P, founded in 1859, operated nearly 300 stores when it filed for Chapter 11 protection from creditors in July, including 32 Waldbaum's and 19 Pathmarks on Long Island.

So far, more than 100 bidders have submitted about 300 bids for the stores up for auction. The deadline for qualified auction bidders was Tuesday at 5 p.m., court documents show.

The list of stores to be auctioned excludes 13 on Long Island that A&P has already agreed to sell. It removes the locations Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. is buying, including Waldbaum's in East Hampton, Southampton, Baldwin, Hicksville Road in Massapequa, Long Beach and Huntington; and Pathmarks in Greenvale, Seaford and Franklin Square.

The auction list also excludes the Waldbaum's store in Deer Park, and two Pathmark stores in Bethpage and New Hyde Park that Wakefern Food Corp., the retailer-owned cooperative with ShopRite supermarkets on Long Island, has agreed to buy. Also excluded is the Melville Waldbaum's, whose lease Federal Realty Investment Trust, the landlord of the Melville Mall, has agreed to buy.

A&P plans to close five supermarkets on Long Island: Pathmark stores in Centereach and on Grand Avenue in Baldwin, and Waldbaum's in Carle Place, Oceanside and Riverhead.

It is unclear from court documents the plans for the Waldbaum's in Garden City and Oakdale, and the Pathmark in Port Jefferson.

Separately, A&P has notified 319 employees at its Montvale headquarters that they face being laid off by Nov. 23, according to a filing with the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development.