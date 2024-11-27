Adventureland in East Farmingdale gets $205G tourism grant for $10M+ renovation

Longtime amusement park Adventureland has been awarded a $205,600 tourism marketing grant by the state to help the park modernize and add new attractions to bring in more visitors.

Adventureland, which opened in 1962 along East Farmingdale’s Route 110 corridor, received the funding for its planned multimillion dollar, five-year modernization project, which will bring new attractions and remove some older ones. The improvements, which started last year, are expected to cost Adventureland $10 million to $15 million, according to a release announcing the news.

“Adventureland not only holds fond memories for nearly every Long Island child and family, but it also holds an important place in our regional economy,” Sen. Monica R. Martinez (D-Brentwood) said in a statement announcing the grant funding.

“Supporting Adventureland’s improvement is good for patrons, impactful for our community, and beneficial for New York State,” said Martinez, whose district includes the regional attraction.

The funding was awarded by the Public Authorities Control Board on Nov. 20.

“It’s a big help for us,” said Steve Gentile, co-owner and president of Adventureland. “It’s helping us infrastructurally in the park, whether it be for the water main for safety reasons or for helping us take care of refurbishing existing rides like the rescue boats.”

Among the changes already made to the park are the addition of Moon Chaser, a new thrill ride that replaced the Pirate Ship attraction this season; a refurbished Viking Voyage ride; a new Jr. Pirate Ship ride in the Kiddie Land section of the park; as well as a new water main meant to support additional park attractions and help with drainage.

In December or January, Gentile said the park would be unveiling Wave Twister, “a boomerang-type roller coaster” that will stand roughly 50 feet high. The thrill ride, set to be operational for the 2025 season, replaces the park’s longstanding Log Flume.

Gentile said with the removal of the flume ride — an attraction that took up nearly 15% of the park’s total property — the family-operated business will be able to add several more rides, food options, bathrooms and games for what will be called the park’s Legacy Corner.

Park improvements are scheduled to be completed by 2028 and are expected to increase employment at the park by 10%, Gentile said. Employment at the park typically hits around 650 workers during the spring and summer.

Gentile expects the expansion to require “50 to 75 more employees through the season,” he said. “As a family-run business, we’re able to bring other youth with us to join the family.”