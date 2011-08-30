After storm, watching out for price gougers

Long Island residents who fought to protect their homes from Tropical Storm Irene now need to worry about protecting their wallets.

Unlicensed contractors, scammers and price gougers see dollar signs in your misery and residents need to take precautions, county watchdogs and top officials warned as residents tried to clean up from the storm.

"I remember after Gloria a lot of unscrupulous retailers taking advantage of a vulnerable public. We want to make sure it doesn't happen again," Suffolk County Executive Steve Levy said, referring to the 1985 hurricane.

Consumer affairs departments in Nassau and Suffolk counties have been working to catch price gouging and unlicensed contractors -- two common problems that often follow emergency situations, officials said. The Nassau County district attorney's office on Monday put out a consumer alert warning residents to avoid "phony contractors and cleanup crew scams."

Officials said they haven't seen many alleged scams yet, but worried that it might only be a matter of time.

"I'm sure that'll come in a week or so," said Christopher Nicolino, deputy bureau chief of the economic crime bureau for the Suffolk County district attorney's office.

Suffolk County inspectors started visiting gas stations the Thursday before Irene hit to monitor fuel prices, said Cliff Coleman, head of the county's Office of Consumer Affairs. Those inspectors have been returning over the past few days, ensuring station operators aren't gouging the public, he added.

Inspectors are also visiting grocery stores to ensure ice, water and even generators weren't being sold at "unconscionable" price levels, Coleman said. The department has seen several possible cases of gouging, but is still investigating the details, he added.

Seven teams of Nassau Consumer Affairs inspectors were out Monday looking for phony or unlicensed contractors. On Tuesday, inspector Philip Lilli and investigator Deirdre McGuire were back at it, driving through the North Hempstead area and monitoring cleanup workers.

They found what they said was an unlicensed crew outside one New Hyde Park home. The contractor can expect a $1,000 fine in the mail, Lilli said. Unlicensed contractors often have less experience and rarely carry insurance, he added. "People under stress following an emergency can be taken advantage of very easily," Lilli said.

To check on a contractor's license or report possible price gouging, call your county's Consumer Affairs Department. In Suffolk call 631-853-4600; in Nassau, 516-571-2600. Residents can report price gouging to the state at 800-697-1220.