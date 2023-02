Former employees of Akorn gathered outside one of its Amityville buildings on Friday to protest the company's layoffs. The Illinois-based pharmaceutical company has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy and laid off 303 people working at Amityville plant, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN, notice filed with the New York State Department of Labor on Wednesday. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost; Rick Kopstein