Drug company Akorn lays off hundreds, including 303 in Amityville, with little warning

An Illinois-based pharmaceutical company has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy and laid off all its employees, including hundreds working at an Amityville plant, with little notice.

Akorn Operating Company laid off 303 people working at its Amityville plant, located at 369 Bayview Ave., according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN, filed with the New York State Department of Labor on Wednesday.

Akorn’s layoffs occurred Thursday and the cause for the job separations was “economic,” according to the WARN filing, which the labor department posted on its website Friday.

But Akorn was supposed to have given 90 days’ advance notice, according to New York state law.

Newsday has contacted the labor department for comment.

Akorn’s corporate office, based in Gurnee, Illinois, could not be reached for comment.

The Illinois Department of Labor is investigating Akorn for not giving at least 60 days’ advance notice before laying off Illinois workers, as that state's WARN Act requires, the agency said in a statement.

“Not only did the company fail to submit a WARN notice to the state prior to laying off employees, it gave its hardworking employees only 24 hours’ notice of permanent layoffs, which is inconsistent with industry best-practices and lacks basic consideration for their employees,” the Illinois agency said.

If the investigation finds violations, the Illinois Department of Labor will assess civil penalties against the company, the agency said.

Akorn also filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May 2020.

