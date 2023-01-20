Spending on apps fell for the first time in 2022

The go-go app economy is still going strong, just not as strong as before. Spending on iOS and Android apps fell last year for the first time, according to app tracking firm data.ai.

Consumers spent $167 billion on apps last year, down 2% from 2021, data.ai said. The decrease was led by games, which fell 5%. Nongame apps, a smaller category of the app universe, rose by 6% as consumers opened their wallets to purchase dating apps, “useful” apps such as the Google One file management utility and subscriptions to streaming services.

Data.ai noted that nongame apps were resilient because “they offer more ‘need-to-have’ services” as recession-wary consumers cut back on discretionary purchases.

DoorDash rolls out package pickup

You now can use DoorDash for package pickup, as well as takeout. Credit: DoorDash

If you’re a DoorDash customer, you’ve probably used it for restaurant takeout. Now you can use it for package pickup. The company has rolled out a service where a DoorDash driver will come to your house and pick up packages earmarked for the U.S. Postal Service, UPS, FedEx and other carriers for a $5 fee. The packages must have prepaid shipping labels attached when your Dasher arrives.

Apple moves more products from China

Apple is moving some production of its MacBook products from China to Vietnam, according to a report. Credit: Apple

Apple will shift some production of its MacBook laptops from China to Vietnam, according to financial newspaper Nikkei Asia. The MacBook is the last Apple product made exclusively in China as the tech giant diversifies its manufacturing base amid rising U.S.-China tensions. Other tech hardware makers have also shifted at least some of their production from China recently.

Aircraft must meet 5G safety rules

Aviation regulators intend to require passenger and cargo aircraft to meet safety requirements by early next year with potentially unsafe navigation gear interference from 5G mobile-phone signals. Credit: AP / John Locher

Aviation regulators intend to require passenger and cargo aircraft to meet safety requirements by early next year for navigation gear to deal with potentially unsafe interference from 5G cellphone signals. The newer 5G wireless signals are on frequencies near those used by planes' radio altimeters, which determine altitude over ground and can cause them to malfunction. About 8,000 U.S.-registered aircraft would need revisions. — BLOOMBERG NEWS