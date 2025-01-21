HTx Services, a Plainview ATM maintenance company, to lay off 86 in March, state says

A provider of IT and ATM maintenance and repair services for banks has announced it will lay off 86 local workers in March, according to state filings.

HTx Services LLC, a Plainview-based technology services firm, said in a state Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification that it would be laying off its entire staff at 1 Fairchild Court on March 31. The company lists the address as its corporate headquarters on its website.

“We, HTx, are taking our obligation very seriously to notify employees and we are committed to supporting those employees through this unfortunate transitionary time,” the company said Tuesday afternoon in a voicemail.

The company also has offices in Minneapolis and Los Angeles, according to its website.

The company, previously headquartered in Hauppauge, in 2018 purchased Circuitech Inc., a St. Paul, Minnesota-based repair business that services ATMs, self-checkout, and coin dispenser machines.

In 2020, HTx Services sought tax breaks from the Babylon Industrial Development Agency for a proposed warehouse space at 110 Bi County Blvd. in East Farmingdale. At the time, the company was seeking a 12-year deal on property taxes that would have saved it $321,450.

The company, in exchange, told the IDA that it would create 49 full-time jobs, though records from the New York State Authorities Budget Office does not show that the IDA has any ongoing projects with HTx.

Officials with the Babylon IDA could not be reached for comment.

WARN, the state’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, requires employers that have 50 full-time employees or more to file a notice 90 days in advance with the state Labor Department in the event of a mass layoff or closing.