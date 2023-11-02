Bank of England keeps main UK interest rate unchanged at 15-year high of 5.25%
LONDON — The Bank of England has kept its main interest rate unchanged at the 15-year high of 5.25%, as inflation across the U.K. is expected to fall further over the coming months.
In a statement Thursday, the bank’s nine-member Monetary Policy Committee indicated that inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, is set to fall toward a 2% target rate over the coming year. In the year to September, inflation stood at 6.7%.
Most economists expect a sizable decline over coming months as domestic energy bills fall.
The bank in September ended a nearly two-year run of interest rate rises.
Freeport student slashed ... Guns and drugs seized ... Clancy arraignment ... What's Up on LI
Freeport student slashed ... Guns and drugs seized ... Clancy arraignment ... What's Up on LI