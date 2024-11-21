Bethpage Federal Credit Union to be rebranded as FourLeaf

Bethpage Federal Credit Union is getting a new name in a rebrand of the Long Island-based institution, whose roots date back more than 80 years.

The rebranding, including the name change to FourLeaf Federal Credit Union, as well as a new logo and color scheme, will take effect in the first quarter of 2025, the credit union said in a statement Wednesday.

"As we navigate an ever-evolving landscape, we recognize the importance of adapting to meet the changing needs of our members and our markets and exploring new ways to grow and expand," Linda Armyn, president and CEO of the credit union, said in the statement. "I’m thrilled to lead Bethpage into our next chapter as FourLeaf in a way that acknowledges the incredible foundation we have built, our ties to our Grumman history, Long Island, and a future filled with infinite possibilities."

Bethpage Federal Credit Union got its start in 1941, when it was Grumman Plant 1 and 2 Federal Credit Union, initially serving 114 Grumman employees.

Now the largest credit in the Northeast, Bethpage has more than 480,000 members and $13.4 billion in total assets. The financial institution has 36 branches, most of which are on Long Island.

In the last year, the credit union has opened four branches, including its first outside New York State — a branch in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The three other new branches are in Sunnyside, Queens; Ozone Park, Queens; and the new Station Yards community in Ronkonkoma.

After its start in 1941 as a financial institution for Grumman employees, it later became Grumman Employees Federal Credit Union, and then, in 1948, Bethpage Aircraft Federal Credit Union.

The financial institution became Bethpage Federal Credit Union in 1974.

Check back for more on this developing story.