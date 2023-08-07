Business

Beyond Meat revenue plummets in the second quarter due to flagging US demand

Packages of Beyond Meat's Beyond Burgers and Beyond Sausage, are...

Packages of Beyond Meat's Beyond Burgers and Beyond Sausage, are shown in this photo, in New York, Thursday, April 29, 2021. Credit: AP/Richard Drew

By The Associated Press

Plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat said its revenue plunged 30.5% in the second quarter as consumer demand for its burgers, sausages and other products fell despite price cuts.

The El Segundo, California-based company lowered its full-year revenue forecast as a result. Beyond Meat now expects revenue between $360 million and $380 million for the year. That’s down from the $375 million to $415 million it forecast at the end of the first quarter.

For the April-June period, Beyond Meat reported revenue of $102.1 million. That was lower than the $108.7 million Wall Street forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

U.S. revenue dropped 40% as both retail and food service sales weakened. International revenue was down 8.7%.

Beyond Meat said its net loss narrowed to $53.5 million, or 83 cents per share, as it reigned in logistics and manufacturing costs. That was slightly better than the 84-cent loss analysts had forecast.

Streaming Now
Steve Guttenberg opens play in Sag Harbor ... Destination Downtown: Oyster Bay ... Fatal West Hempstead crash Credit: Newsday

Deadly couple of days on LI roads ... Steve Guttenberg opens play in Sag Harbor ... Destination Downtown: Oyster Bay ... Settlement reached in FIT lawsuit

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Streaming Now
Steve Guttenberg opens play in Sag Harbor ... Destination Downtown: Oyster Bay ... Fatal West Hempstead crash Credit: Newsday

Deadly couple of days on LI roads ... Steve Guttenberg opens play in Sag Harbor ... Destination Downtown: Oyster Bay ... Settlement reached in FIT lawsuit

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME