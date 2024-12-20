Big Lots to start going-out-of-business sales at all stores, including 4 on LI; Party City also closing stores

Big Lots is preparing to call it quits nationwide, affecting the four remaining stores on Long Island. Another major retailer, Party City, is also closing all of its stores, according to a media report.

Big Lots, a discount retailer will start going-out-of-business sales at its stores, after a deal to sell the troubled chain fell through, Big Lots Inc. said in a statement Thursday.

"We all have worked extremely hard and have taken every step to complete a going concern sale. While we remain hopeful that we can close an alternative going concern transaction, in order to protect the value of the Big Lots estate, we have made the difficult decision to begin the [going-out-of-business] process,” Bruce Thorn, Big Lots’ president and chief executive officer, said in the statement.

Big Lots is a closeout store selling discounted furniture, home décor, kitchen items, groceries, clothes and other goods.

The Columbus, Ohio-based retailer, whose furniture sales accounted for 25% of net sales last year, has blamed some of its financial woes on declining home goods sales.

After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September, Big Lots announced in November that a bankruptcy court had approved the retailer’s plan to sell its assets and business operations to an affiliate of Nexus Capital Management LP and the deal was expected to close this month.

The deal fell through, but Big Lots is still seeking a sale to Nexus or another company, the retailer said in the statement Thursday.

Big Lots had 1,392 locations as of May 4, the end of its fiscal first quarter.

There are now 960, including four remaining on Long Island — in Copiague, Hicksville, Holbrook and West Babylon, according to the website.

In its bankruptcy filing on Sept. 9, Big Lots stated it had between $1 billion and $10 billion in liabilities, and the same range in assets.

The retailer employed 27,700 people then, according to the filing.

Big Lots did not respond to requests about how many people are currently employed nationwide and on Long Island.

Party City had more than 700 company-owned and franchise stores in North America as of Oct. 28, according to the latest news release on the company’s website.

The Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey-based retailer has 14 stores on Long Island, including locations in Commack, Centereach, Levittown and New Hyde Park.

During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, which started in March 2020, Big Lots saw rising demand for its furniture and other home goods, as shoppers spent stimulus checks and unemployment funds and quarantined consumers bought merchandise to spruce up their homes, Jonathan Ramsden, Big Lots’ chief financial and administrative officer, wrote in a bankruptcy court filing.

Then things changed, and inflation played a role, he wrote.

“However, in the aftermath of COVID-19, the U.S. economy faced inflationary and macroeconomic pressures beyond the company’s control, which adversely impacted the buying power of Big Lots’ core customers, decreased net sales … and increased Big Lots’ selling and administrative expenses,” he wrote.

Founded in 1967 by Sol Shenk and initially operating under the brand name Consolidated International, Inc., the company became Big Lots in 2001.