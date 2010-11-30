Big U.S. bank is next WikiLeaks target, Forbes says

WikiLeaks' whistleblower Julian Assange has told Forbes magazine that his website will publish inside reports on a major American bank early next year.

In a Forbes interview Nov. 11, Assange said the release of Pentagon and State Department documents are just the beginning. His next targets will include secrets of big business and corporations, including the bank.

"It will give a true and representative insight into how banks behave at the executive level in a way that will stimulate investigations and reforms, I presume," Assange told Forbes reporter Andy Greenberg. "You could call it the ecosystem of corruption.

"But it's also all the regular decision-making that turns a blind eye to and supports unethical practices -- the oversight that's not done, the priorities of executives, how they think they're fulfilling their own self-interest."