Black Friday retailers hope consumers chastened by inflation are ready to spend freely 

The annual predawn frenzy and long lines outside stores on Black Friday have subsided over the past few years, but retailers are hoping that bargain hunters are still excited enough to open their wallets this time around.

October retail sales were weak, a sign consumers would pull back on holiday spending because of concerns over high inflation and interest rates, and the lifting in September of the federal three-year moratorium on student loan repayments, retail analysts said.

Plus, the boost in consumer spending on goods because of federal stimulus checks and people being stuck at home during the three-year COVID-19 pandemic, which ended in May, has faded.

“People will come out and buy things [this weekend], but they don’t have the money to splash out like they used to. Lower-income consumers are really hard-pressed. Groceries are costing them a fortune,” said Neil Saunders, managing director of retail at Manhattan-based market research firm GlobalData.

The retailers that will fare the best this season are discounters, but department stores will struggle, he said.

“I just think the deals aren’t really strong enough. They sell a lot of apparel, and I don’t think consumers are interested in apparel right now,” he said.

National retail spending growth is expected to be nominal, between 3% and 3.5% during the quarter, October to December, compared with the same period last year. But adjusted for inflation, the expected growth rate will be 1% to 1.5%, and most of that will be driven by online spending, according to Coresight Research, a Manhattan-based retail analysis provider.

Another group, the National Retail Federation, is projecting that the spending increase in November and December will be consistent with the average annual holiday spending increase of 3.6% from 2010 to 2019.

Holiday spending this year will grow between 3% and 4% to between $957.3 billion and $966.6 billion, compared with the 5.3% increase to $936.3 billion last year, according to the Washington, D.C.-based trade group’s projections. The federation does not adjust its numbers for inflation.

U.S. retail sales fell in October for the first time since March, and most of the sales declines from September to October were in segments that are considered holiday-related, such as department stores, sporting goods retailers and furniture stores, said Scott Hoyt, senior director of consumer economics at Moody’s Analytics, a Manhattan-based economic research provider.

Where consumers are choosing to spend, however, is on experiences, such as restaurant dining, travel and entertainment, he said.

“They’ve done the goods [purchases during the pandemic] and now they’re building back their spending on services,” Hoyt said.