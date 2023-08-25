Blue-light glasses needless: study





Researchers are flashing a red light on blue-light-blocking eyeglasses. A University of Melbourne study concluded the lenses, marketed with claims they ease eyestrain for computer and smartphone users, are “unlikely” to reduce eyestrain. The researchers said their findings “do not support the prescription of blue-light filtering lenses to the general population.”

Proponents of the lenses say blue light emitted from digital devices may not only cause eyestrain but could hurt sleep. The study, however, said these claims are unsupported.

The American Academy of Ophthalmology agrees, saying it’s not necessary to spend money on the glasses because the “small amount” of blue light emitted by digital devices “has never been shown to cause any harm to our eyes.”

Watch this space

NASA says it soon will launch the new, free streaming platform NASA+. Credit: NASA

Ready for another streaming service? This one is loaded with stars, and it’s free. NASA says it will soon debut a streaming platform called NASA+ that will give users access to live coverage of space missions along with original series about NASA’s history. While it readies the streaming service, the space agency is updating its website (beta.nasa.gov) with several new features.

YouTube targets ‘medical misinformation’



YouTube said it will remove videos that promote medical misinformation. Specifically, YouTube said it will target videos that contain misinformation about prevention and treatment with content that “contradicts health authority guidance” and offers “unproven remedies” for diseases such as cancer. YouTube said it will also remove a video if it “disputes the existence of specific health conditions,” for example, videos that deny people have died from COVID-19.

GM cuts SF robotaxi fleet after accident

The California Department of Motor Vehicles has asked for General Motors’ Cruise autonomous vehicle unit to reduce its fleet in San Francisco after a Cruise vehicle without a human driver recently collided with an emergency vehicle. Credit: AP / Paul Sancya

General Motors’ Cruise autonomous vehicle unit will cut its fleet of San Francisco robotaxis in half as authorities investigate two recent crashes in the city. The state Department of Motor Vehicles asked for the reduction after a Cruise vehicle without a human driver collided with an emergency vehicle. The DMV said Cruise will have no more than 50 driverless vehicles in operation during the day and 150 at night. — AP