Viewers tuning out broadcast TV and cable

The number of viewers watching TV through traditional over-the-air broadcast or cable — known as “linear television” because the shows are watched as scheduled by networks — hit an all-time low in July, according to Nielsen.

The media measurement company said only 49.6% of Americans viewed TV via broadcast or cable last month, the first time the audience for linear TV has ever fallen below 50%. Streaming, meanwhile, was used by 38.7% of viewers, a record high.

Nielsen said “Suits,” available on Netflix and Peacock, was the most-streamed show in July, followed by Bluey, an animated kids show on Disney+. YouTube was the most-used streaming platform in July, followed by Netflix.

ChatGPT on the job

ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot launched less than a year ago, is already a go-to tool for many workers. Business.com found that 57% of workers said they have tried ChatGPT, with 16% using it regularly at their jobs, mainly for writing emails, letters and reports. But only 17% said their company “communicated clear A.I. policies.” Of those that had, half encouraged ChatGPT’s use and half prohibited it.

NFT sales go pfft

CryptoSlam, which tracks the global NFT market, says NFT sales last month totaled $157 million, a far cry from the $6 billion the digital tokens marketed as unique collectibles rang up in January 2022. Credit: AFP via Getty Images / Roslan Rahman

Sales of NFTs hit their lowest point since July 2018. CryptoSlam, which tracks the global NFT market, says NFT sales last month totaled $157 million, a far cry from the $6 billion the digital tokens marketed as unique collectibles rang up in January 2022. The average sales price for an NFT in July was $36.74. In March 2021, a single NFT from the artist Beeple sold for $69.3 million.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Cyber insurance premiums soar

Cyber insurance premiums collected from policies hit $7.2 billion in 2022 and tripled in the past three years, ratings firm AM Best said. Credit: Bloomberg / Angus Mordant

Cyber insurance premiums surged 50% in 2022 as increased ransomware attacks and online commerce drove demand for coverage. Premiums collected from policies written by insurers reached $7.2 billion in 2022 and tripled in the past three years, ratings firm AM Best said. Soaring ransomware attacks last year pushed demand for coverage after the pandemic-induced work-from-home era also made remote workers more vulnerable to digital attacks. — BLOOMBERG NEWS