Bumped off your flight? Insist on a check, experts say

Who can forget the image of the doctor being dragged off a United Airlines flight this spring? When it comes to the airlines, the customer is not always king. Bumping is legal.

What are your rights when bumped?

See ya later: “According to the Department of Transportation, airlines must ask for volunteers and can offer inducements like vouchers. If they don’t get enough volunteers, they can bump folks. To determine who gets bumped, airlines can take into account the fare you paid and your frequent-flyer status,” explains Helen Prochilo, a travel agent with Promal Vacations in Long Beach. If you paid more or have more miles, you’re less likely to get bumped.

Once bumped, the airline must give passengers a written statement describing their rights. Compensation depends on several factors — the price of the ticket, length of delay in getting to their destination and whether the flight is domestic or international.