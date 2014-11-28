Burger King employee finds backpack with nearly $100G left in booth

An assistant manager at a Northern California Burger King found a backpack loaded with about $100,000 in a booth, but so far no one has come forward to claim it.

Assistant manager Sahista Bakawla told KGO he spotted the blue backpack left in his San Jose eatery early Wednesday.

He said when it was still there by that afternoon he called the owner who opened it, hoping to find identification or a phone number.

Instead, he found a whopping amount of $100 bills.

Officers came to the restaurant and opened the bag, which also contained some candy, a small amount of marijuana and a bank deposit slip.

Police are now working with the bank to find the bag's owner.