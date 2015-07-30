Business events on Long Island, Aug. 4-7

TUESDAY, AUGUST 4, 2015

NETWORKING MEETING | Islip

Inside Connection Networking Group celebrates its third anniversary; join for networking, appetizers and a cash bar, 6:30-9 p.m., Verace, 599 Main St., free, register, eventbrite.com, 631-277-3800.

SUMMER HAPPY HOUR | Melville

Networking event hosted by Long Island Software & Technology Network, networking, appetizers, cash bar, all business and technology professionals welcome, 5-7:30 p.m., The Refuge, 515 Broadhollow Rd., free, register, listnet.org/events 631-224-4400.

SMALL-BUSINESS COUNSELING | Dix Hills

Topics include basics of setting up a business, writing a business plan, selling, marketing and more; hourlong sessions by appointment at 4, 5 and 6 p.m., Half Hollow Hills Community Library, Dix Hills Branch, 55 Vanderbilt Pkwy., free, register, hhhlibrary.org, 631-421-4530.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5, 2015

NETWORKING BREAKFAST | Bohemia

The Holbrook Chain welcomes new members looking to better their business and make a difference in their community, 7:30 a.m., Panera Bread, 5191 Sunrise Hwy., free, LBChain.com, 631-770-0335, ext. 114.

PC LECTURE | Bethpage

"PC Hardware and OS Updates," hosted by IEEE Consultants Network of Long Island, 7-9:30 p.m., the Great Room, Briarcliffe College-Bethpage, 1055 Stewart Ave., free, ieee.li/calendar 516-378-0979.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 6, 2015

BNI NETWORK MEETING | Bohemia

BNI Meadows Edge breakfast for local businesses, 7-8:30 a.m., Airport Diner, 3760 Veterans Memorial Hwy., guests free, bni-newyork.com, 631-256-7931.

ARTISTS LECTURE | Dix Hills

"The Artist's Self-Promotion Checklist," learn what is needed to brand yourself as an artist and promote your artwork in today's market, 7:15-8:15 p.m., Art League of Long Island, 107 E. Deer Park Rd., $12, register, artleagueli.org, 631-462-5400, ext. 222.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 7, 2015

NETWORKING BREAKFAST | Long Beach

The Lido Beach Chain welcomes new members looking to better their business and make a difference in their community, 7:30 a.m., The Bungalow East, 669 E. Park Ave., free, LBChain.com, 631-770-0335, ext. 114.