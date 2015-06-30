Business events on Long Island, July 7-July 11

TUESDAY

BNI MEETING | Greenvale

The Perpetual Business Connections group hosts a networking breakfast, open to all

business owners and entrepreneurs, 7-8:30 a.m., Greenvale Townhouse Restaurant,

49 Glen Cove Rd., free for first-time guests, 516-741-4723.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

SMALL BUSINESS COUNSELING|Dix Hills

Topics include basics of setting up a business, writing a business plan, selling, marketing and more; hourlong sessions by appointment at 4, 5 and 6 p.m., Half Hollow Hills Community

Library, Dix Hills Branch, 55 Vanderbilt Pkwy., free, register, hhhlibrary.org, 631-421-4530.

WEDNESDAY

BELLPORT CHAMBER MEETING|Bellport

Chamber of Commerce meeting features two presentations, dinner and networking, 6:30-9 p.m., Bellport Fire Department, 161 Main St., $30, register, bellportchamber.com, 631-776-9268.

LETIP BUSINESS BREAKFAST|Bohemia

Come see how to grow your business through qualified referrals, 7-8:30 a.m., Airport Diner, 3760 Veterans Memorial Hwy., free, reserve, letipbohemia.com, 631-281-6200.

NETWORKING BREAKFAST|Bohemia

The Holbrook Chain welcomes new members looking to better their business and make a difference in their community, 7:30 a.m., Panera Bread, 5191 Sunrise Hwy., free, LBChain.com, 631-770-0335, ext. 114.

THURSDAY

NETWORK MEETING|Lynbrook

BNI Business by Sunrise Network chapter hosts a networking event for local businesses, 7-8:30 a.m., Valencia Ravioli, 82 Broadway, free for guests, includes breakfast, businessbysunrise .com, 516-450-5531.

FRIDAY

NETWORKING BREAKFAST|Long Beach

The Lido Beach Chain welcomes new members looking to better their business and make a difference in their community, 7:30 a.m., The Bungalow East, 669 E. Park Ave., free,

LBChain.com, 631-770-0335, ext. 114.

SATURDAY

BUSINESS SHOWCASE|Miller Place

Features more than 30 local business vendors, giveaways, demonstrations, music and more, presented by North Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce, rain date July 12, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.,Sylvan Avenue Park, Echo Avenue, free, 631-821-1313.