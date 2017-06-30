Business week ahead, July 3-7

KEY EVENT: National jobs, local significance. The U.S. Labor Department releases the nation’s June employment situation, including the unemployment rate and jobs created. The national jobs report often foreshadows trends in the local jobs situation. The state Labor Department releases June jobs data for Long Island on July 20.

MONDAY: Construction spending for May from the Commerce Department. Also, an update on U.S. manufacturing in June from the Institute for Supply Management. Earnings: Motor sports promoter International Speedway.

TUESDAY: U.S. financial markets closed for the July 4 holiday.

WEDNESDAY: Automakers report June car and truck sales. Also, the Federal Reserve releases the minutes from its June meeting, where it raised interest rates. And May factory orders from the Commerce Department. Earnings: Furniture maker Herman Miller.

THURSDAY: Private-sector jobs created in June as estimated by payroll-processor ADP. Also, jobless benefits claims for the week ended July 1 from the Labor Department. And the Institute for Supply Management releases the June services-sector index, a look at economic activity in nonmanufacturing businesses such as retail, restaurants and technology.

FRIDAY: In addition to the U.S. unemployment rate and jobs added, the Labor Department posts workers wages in June.