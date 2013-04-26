Buyagift adopts new targeted email strategy to increase online conversion

Buyagift, the UK’s leading gift experience company, is adopting a new highly targeted email strategy in an effort to increase online conversion.

The company that made sales of more than £30 million in the UK last year is investing in a full programme of behavioural email to boost revenues even further.

The highly targeted email programme, that will target users based on how they interact with the company’s website, will be managed by RedEye, the specialist in email and website optimisation.

Taking full advantage of RedEye’s unique ASP tool, REACT, all programmes will incorporate the use of dynamic content, ensuring every single email communication sent is highly relevant to the individual user receiving it.

Alison Wade, Head of Marketing at Buyagift said, “Here at Buyagift we’re always working to ensure customer satisfaction at every level and that includes email communication. Email marketing is a well-accepted strategy for improving online conversion. However, we were looking for a supplier that could do more than just send out emails. We wanted to work with a team that would help us deliver the quality campaigns our customers deserve.”

“In the first few weeks we’ve been working with RedEye, we are already very impressed with the service. We were up against tight time constraints to get campaigns up and running, but we needn’t have been worried. The installation of RedEye’s ASP tool was done with ease and efficiency, making the process extremely painless. It has made us very excited about our new relationship with RedEye and we are very much looking forward to working together in the future.”

Katie Traynier, Head of Marketing at RedEye said, “Buyagift is a great example of a company that started small, but has become a huge success. Like a lot of online companies that start small, Buyagift prides itself on its commitment to its customers. Producing email marketing that communicates with customers and not at them helps to create a good customer experience. We’re confident we can help Buyagift improve online revenues and are extremely excited to be given the opportunity to help grow such a fast expanding online business.”

About RedEye

RedEye is the leader in behavioural email. RedEye has been helping online companies improve conversion since 1997, providing an integrated service of email marketing, web analytics and website usability.

In 2001, RedEye launched the first behavioural email campaign for William Hill. Behavioural email integrates web analytics with email marketing to produce highly targeted automated emails triggered by online user behaviour. Today, RedEye helps hundreds of online companies improve conversion using behavioural email, achieving results such as of 17,000% ROI and 10% online conversion.

RedEye won ‘Best Use of Email’ at the NMA Awards 2012 and 2010 and won ‘Best Use of Email’ at the Revolution Awards 2012. In 2011, the company won the ECMOD Award for ‘Most Effective Online Campaign Optimiser’ at the Supplier of the Year Awards.

RedEye currently has three UK offices (London, Milton Keynes and Crewe), one office in Germany (Dusseldorf) and one office in the U.S. (New Jersey).

RedEye’s clients include Skype, Ford, Office Depot, Haven Holidays, Hotel Chocolat, ASOS, Monarch, Butlins, Superdry and Inteflora.

For more information, visit http://www.redeye.com.

