CA Technologies cut about 100 jobs, moved work to India, records show

Software giant CA Technologies laid off about 100 employees at its Islandia office in late 2015 and shifted their work to India, according to recently released government records.

A CA official on Wednesday said only a quarter of the affected jobs were moved to India; the others were eliminated.

The state Department of Labor, in a petition last year seeking federal funds to retrain the affected CA workers, said they were let go in December 2015. They worked in the design and development of computer software.

“Many IT positions (200-300) have been relocated to Hyderabad, India, over the past three to four years,” the department’s labor services representative, Jean Wieland, wrote in the Jan. 15, 2016, petition. CA, a publicly traded company, has an office in Hyderabad.

Company spokeswoman Rita M. O’Brien said Wednesday only 24 of the 98 affected jobs in 2015 were moved to India. “Twenty-four jobs were offshored; 74 were eliminated due to financial cuts, consolidation and the normal course of business,” she said in an interview.

She also said the Islandia office, which served as CA’s headquarters until 2014, “continues to be an important hub in the global CA network and serves as home base to many business-critical functions.” The headquarters was moved to Manhattan.

O’Brien said Wednesday the company has “over 1,000” employees in Islandia and 11,000 worldwide.

CA employed 1,800 on Long Island in 2013, according to a report from the state Power Authority, which provides low-cost electricity to the company.

The labor department applied for the retraining funds on behalf of the CA personnel laid off in 2015 under the federal Trade Adjustment Assistance program. The program provides job retraining, career counseling and financial aid to workers who have lost their jobs to international trade.

Hope D. Kinglock, a TAA official in Washington, certified in May that the CA workers had lost their jobs to India and therefore qualified for the program.

The eligible workers “were engaged in activities related to the design and development of software applications and were laid off between Jan. 15, 2015 and May 15, 2017 or were notified that they will be laid off by May 15, 2019,” she said in a certification document.

Kinglock also said software design being done in India “contributed importantly” to layoffs at CA in Islandia.

CA reported a profit of $755 million for the year ended March 31 on revenue of $4 billion.