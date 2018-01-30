CA Technologies reports revenue rise, loss from tax charge

CA Technologies Tuesday reported strong revenue growth in the third quarter ended Dec. 31, fueled in part by two recent acquisitions, the company said Tuesday.

The maker of business software posted revenue of $1.1 billion, a 9 percent increase over the year-earlier period.

But the Manhattan company, which retains more than 1,000 employees at its former headquarters in Islandia, swung to a net loss of $93 million, or 23 cents per diluted share, related to a tax charge. That compared to net income of $208 million, or 50 cents per diluted share, in the prior year’s quarter.

The company said the $318 million tax charge trimmed 77 cents from earnings per share, with more than two-thirds of the charge related to repatriation of earnings from foreign subsidiaries.

“I am confident with the strategic direction of the company and believe that we are on track to achieve long-term sustainable growth,” Mike Gregoire, CA Technologies chief executive, said in a statement.