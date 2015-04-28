Cablevision in deal to offer Hulu content

Cablevision Systems Corp. has struck a deal with Hulu to offer the Internet television service's on-demand content to its Optimum customers.

The deal would make Cablevision the first cable or satellite provider to agree to distribute Hulu's streaming on-demand content. It comes a week after Cablevision announced that it is offering an Internet package that bundles in a digital antenna for TV service. That is aimed at so-called cord cutters who dislike pricey channel packages. The company will offer HBO's stand-alone streaming service.

"The partnership with Hulu reflects Cablevision's desire to meet customers where they are," Kristin Dolan, Cablevision's chief operating officer, said in a statement. "There is a new generation of consumers who access video through the Internet, and whatever their preference, Cablevision will facilitate a great content experience."

Hulu offers full libraries of series such as "Empire," "South Park," "CSI," "Nashville," and current season programming from five of the six top broadcast networks. Hulu subscribers currently pay $7.99 per month. The company is owned by The Walt Disney Co., Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. and Comcast Corp.

"At Hulu we believe users should have the ability to consume their favorite content, when, where and how they want," Tim Connolly, Hulu's senior vice president of distribution, said in a statement. "Even with the rapid growth in streaming, there is a huge audience that consumes television through their cable provider, and we want to be there for them too."

Bethpage-based Cablevision, which owns Newsday, and Hulu said they would provide information on pricing and when the service would become available at a later date. Cablevision has more than 3.1 million customers in the metropolitan area.

With Newsday staff