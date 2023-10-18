Pot license application deadline extended by New York 

State regulators will accept applications for recreational marijuana licenses until mid-December.

The Cannabis Control Board, which approves industry policy, voted Tuesday to extend the application window by two weeks. Regulators indicated they were responding to people who wanted more details on the licensing process, and that the state aimed to provide a schedule soon on its plans for future licensing rounds.

The current application is the first time the state has opened up recreational licenses to everyone. Initially, regulators issued "conditional" licenses to farmers who have grown hemp and retailers who had — or are related to someone who had — a marijuana offense on their record. The conditional retail licensees have struggled to find locations on Long Island that comply with local zoning, and they also have been hamstrung by legal challenges to the state's approach to social equity.

Applications for recreational marijuana cultivation, processing, distribution, retail and microbusiness licenses opened to everyone on Oct. 4. Submissions are now due at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18, rather than Dec. 4.

Firms seeking retail or microbusiness licenses that have secured a business location may have their application fast-tracked if they apply by 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, rather than Nov. 3, said Chris Alexander, executive director of the state Office of Cannabis Management, which drafts and recommends cannabis policy set by the board.

"We've received a significant amount of interest from New Yorkers and from interested applicants across the country who are trying to get into New York's market," Alexander said, adding that the office has received "thousands" of applications. "This two-week extension will just give more folks the opportunity to apply."

OCM recommended the board issue more than 1,000 licenses in this round, including credentials for up to 1,000 retailers, about 40 cultivators, 155 processors, 30 processors and 220 microbusinesses.

Regulators plan to run additional application windows in the future.