Cannabis bars could debut on Long Island under new rules

Dozens of cannabis lounges may debut on Long Island under rules proposed by state regulators.

Details about where pot venues may open were included in revamped guidelines released Thursday. The state Cannabis Control Board, which approves cannabis policy, first put forward rules for the recreational marijuana market in November. After reviewing 3,500 comments on the plan, the board published a revised proposal designed to more quickly give consumers alternatives to buying from illicit pot shops and then consuming products in parks and on sidewalks. Part of the new momentum would come from allowing the established, and mostly larger, medical marijuana firms to serve recreational customers within months, rather than forcing them to wait years, as earlier regulations did.

"It's a real turning point," said Axel Bernabe, chief of staff to the Office of Cannabis Management, which helps draft and implement cannabis policy. "There was a general consensus that we need more stores."

Regulators started issuing "conditional" or temporary licenses last April. These licenses were meant to help industry newcomers and smaller firms get established before others launched. The initiative specifically focused on New Yorkers negatively impacted by the old marijuana laws, as well as farmers and processors who had worked with hemp, which comes from the same type of plant as pot. About three dozen businesses have conditional licenses to open shops on Long Island, but none have found and announced a location.

Retailers would be able to open consumption lounges on the same parcel as their dispensary or next door, under the proposed rules. These consumption venues wouldn't sell items, but would provide people shopping at the nearby dispensary a place to partake in their purchase.

The pot bars would only be permitted in the towns of Babylon, Brookhaven, Riverhead and Southampton, which opted to allow retail and consumption venues. These localities could pave the way for other lounges that are not associated with dispensaries. To do so, they would exempt property from a state law banning smoking in bars and restaurants. Businesses could then seek a license to open a consumption venue on that site.

As with retailers, consumption lounges would need to be a certain distances from houses of worship, schools and other sensitive locations.

The lounges wouldn't be able to operate from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. They'd need policies to deter driving while impaired and overconsumption, such as time limits or caps on serving sizes.

Pot bars would need barriers or ventilation systems to curb smoke pollution. They'd also have to meet air quality standards on the amount of fine particles present within the venue.Regulators described lounges serving pancakes with cannabis-infused syrup or allowing patrons to consume in other "creative" ways, but noted that they would specify which activities were allowed in a second set of rules.

Medical marijuana firms would be barred from starting a pot bar. But by paying a $20 million fee to the state in installments, they'd be allowed to start selling to recreational consumers at one of their medical dispensary locations on Dec. 29 and at two others in late June 2024.

Regulators will accept public comments on the proposed rules for 45 days.