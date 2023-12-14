Canon could close Melville headquarters if more tax breaks aren't approved, executive says

Canon U.S.A. Inc. may jettison its large headquarters building off the LIE in Melville and have its 1,100 employees work from home permanently if Suffolk County doesn’t grant additional tax breaks, a top executive said.

The Japanese camera and photocopying giant is seeking more help because a 10-year incentive package initially approved in 2007 for $35 million is set to expire.

That aid, from the county’s Industrial Development Agency, played a key role in Canon’s decision to relocate the headquarters from Lake Success to a former pumpkin farm on Walt Whitman Road instead of out of state. The company moved to the $500 million building in early 2013.

“Our experience [during the COVID-19 pandemic] over the past three years has proven that we don’t need a brick-and-mortar building to be successful,” Seymour Liebman, executive vice president, wrote in a Dec. 4 letter to the IDA. “We are currently operating a hybrid model where employees work from home three days per week, and a transition to fully remote would substantially cut operating costs.”

Asked about the building’s future, Liebman told Newsday on Wednesday, “At this time, Canon U.S.A. has not decided to go fully remote. If the time comes that we do go fully remote, we will explore all options to optimize the use of our Melville headquarters.”

Canon representatives will make the case for an additional $7 million in tax breaks over 12 years at the IDA board meeting on Thursday at the H. Lee Dennison County Office Building in Hauppauge.

In return for the aid, the company would invest $8.4 million in improvements to the wireless network, conference rooms and imaging equipment in the 696,000-square-foot building, which it owns.

Canon also would retain about 1,100 employees who earn, on average, $112,230 per year.

Liebman said on Wednesday an undetermined number of administrative jobs would be created in a new “shared services hub” to support offices throughout the United States, Canada and Latin America.

When Canon pledged to build the new headquarters and received about $100 million in government aid, the company projected its workforce would total 2,110 people by 2020. The payroll reached 1,659 in 2018 but shrank during the pandemic, according to state records.

“Like organizations on Long Island and across the country, Canon was forced to re-examine its workforce amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” Liebman told Newsday. “In response, Canon effectively restructured to enhance efficiencies, identify redundancies and redistribute resources to adapt to the shifting ways customers are using our technology.”

Besides the IDA, Canon received assistance from Empire State Development, the state’s primary business-aid agency, and the state Power Authority.

Canon hasn’t requested more aid from ESD, according to agency spokeswoman Emily Mijatovic.

Canon’s contract for low-cost electricity was renewed in 2021 and will expire in 2028. The allocation has been reduced from 2,000 kilowatts to 1,740 kilowatts as the company’s headcount has fallen, said authority spokesman Paul DeMichele. A thousand kilowatts can power between 800 and 1,000 homes.

Canon spent a quarter-century looking for a new home for its headquarters, meeting numerous roadblocks along the way and scouting locations in New Jersey and Connecticut as well as on Long Island.

The 52 acres in Melville that Canon purchased from the Tilles Investment Co. for $103 million had been in contract to the Holiday Organization.

Then-Suffolk County Executive Steve Levy helped negotiate a deal where the land went to Canon, but Holiday received a payment. The broker on the transaction, Bruce Blakeman, who now serves as Nassau County Executive, earned a $6 million commission, Newsday reported in June 2007.