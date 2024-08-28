Correction: Behind the Wheel-Car Shopping Mistakes story
In a story published Aug. 28, 2024, about common mistakes made by car buyers, the headline and first paragraph erroneously said the story would give details about five mistakes. Instead, the story discussed four mistakes.
