Catalytic converter theft claims fell in first half of year, first time in 3 years, State Farm says

An NYPD officer places a sticker with a unique serial...

An NYPD officer places a sticker with a unique serial number onto a catalytic converter at a crime prevention event in the Staten Island borough of New York City on Friday, April 14, 2023. The number of catalytic converter theft claims dropped in the first half of this year, the first time that's happened since 2019, according to data from insurance company State Farm. Credit: AP/Ted Shaffrey

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — The number of catalytic converter theft claims dropped in the first half of this year, the first time that's happened since 2019, according to data from insurance company State Farm.

Thefts of catalytic converters have become problematic nationwide in recent years. Once stolen, they are often melted down for their valuable metals.

State Farm said that there were approximately 14,500 claims from Jan. 1 through June 30. That compares with more than 23,000 catalytic converter theft claims during the same period a year ago.

State Farm attributes the decline to several factors, including media coverage of the issue, more legislative efforts and declining metal prices.

